China beef ban rumours send industry scrambling

SOME beef exporters stopped packing product destined for China for a short period yesterday as confusion reigned around reports of a blanket ban on all meat from Australia and New Zealand.
The misinformation originated from an online Chinese media report, although the report itself did say customs officials had made no announcement but claimed relevant businesses had been notified.
Exporters and analysts in Australia said there was a scramble to clarify the situation and even information being supplied from trade partners was initially unclear.
The early rumours seemed to indicate Australian beef on wharves had been stopped from entering China but by close of business yesterday it had become evident that was not the case.
Links were being made to both geopolitical differences between Australia and China over Taiwan and to fears about a foot and mouth disease incursion in Australia.
Analysts said the rumours spread through beef industry networks across the United States, NZ and Canada as well as in Australia.
"An enormous amount of energy and worry was expended throughout the day before it was officially confirmed the issue had been resolved and there was no suspension or ban," one beef industry contact said.
While exporters did not want to speak on the record, several said business was put on hold due to the risk of being 'caught with product on the sea or in the air if a suspension did occur'.
Most said the short delays would not be costly.
Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson confirmed it took time to ascertain the report was simply a rumour.
"It was one singular Chinese website, which even said itself the claim was unsubstantiated," he said.
"We have a good relationship with the Chinese Meat Association, and we are not hearing anything (of a blanket ban) from them.
"There is no issue and we have other fish to fry so let's move on."
Mr Hutchinson made the point that Australia is a consistent supplier of high quality beef that markets around the world seek - 'no one wants us out of their market'.
Indeed, of Australia's four major beef markets, China has arguably held up best through the past two years of extremely low supply and high prices as our herd is rebuilt.
Analysts have reported the mix of what China is buying has shifted somewhat towards more trimmings and round cuts, in line with markets like Japan where consumers are reacting to inflation pressures.
But volumes have certainly remained relatively high and that demand is expected to continue.
The shortening of supply from North America next year will lend itself further to strong demand from markets such as China, Korea and Japan that Australia shares with the US.
Meanwhile, nine Australian processors remain suspended from supplying China for reasons ranging from labelling concerns and residue from a banned chemical to COVID outbreaks.
While these temporary suspensions on technical grounds are not new, and also occur with markets other than China, they are generally resolved quickly.
Some of the suspensions from China currently in place initially occurred years ago; and the documentation showing Australia has addressed the issue has been with Chinese officials awaiting assessment for lengthy periods.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
