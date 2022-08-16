China beef ban rumours send industry scrambling

Farm Online
False claims of China ban on Aussie beef causes havoc

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 16 2022 - 3:00am
SOME beef exporters stopped packing product destined for China for a short period yesterday as confusion reigned around reports of a blanket ban on all meat from Australia and New Zealand.

