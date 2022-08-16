Farm Online
La Nina chances increase to three times normal odds but not official yet

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
August 16 2022 - 8:00am
BUILDING UP: The odds are strongly in favour of a wetter than average spring in many parts of the country. Photo: Gregor Heard.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has upgraded the chances of a third consecutive La Nina climate event forming in the Pacific Ocean but has stopped short of officially calling it as yet.

