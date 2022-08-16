Farm Online

Australia's newest weapon against agriculture diseases to be in the Northern Territory

By Newsroom
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:26pm
WATCH What is FMD and why is it a concern?

Australia's newest weapon against biothreats to the country's agriculture industry, such as the recent Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Indonesia, will be based in the Northern Territory.

