WELL balanced NSW South West Slopes breeding and fattening property Bunnabukbuk is described as being equally suited to both cattle and sheep.
Offered by brothers Tony and Bill Barton, who built and operate Gundagai Meat Packers, the 907 hectare (2241 acre) property bordered by protective hills has easy access to the Hume Highway.
Bunnabukbuk is located about five minutes drive from Adelong, 30 minutes from Gundagai and an hour from Wagga Wagga.
The price guide is between $13 million and $15m, representing $14,333/ha-$16,538/ha ($5800/acre-$6693/acre).
The versatile and productive property boasts an impressive 800mm (32 inch) average annual rainfall and has a sound fertiliser history.
The property comprises of predominantely protected alluvial valley floor flats with some elevated and hill grazing country. There is yellow, red and grey box timber.
Water is supplied by dams and a reticulated watering system, as well as creeks including Califat Creek.
Improvements include steel cattle yards, a shearing shed with Proway sheep yards, hay shed and silo.
Bunnabukbuk will be auctioned by Webster and Nolan in Sydney on October 11.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster and Nolan.
