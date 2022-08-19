A new campaign aims to educate new drivers of the dangers of driving at night.
Victorian research shows probationary drivers are around seven times more likely to be killed or injured while driving at night in their first year on the roads, compared to fully licensed drivers.
An average 31 first-year P-platers are killed or seriously injured while driving at night in Victoria each year.
About 50,000 new drivers hit the road in Victoria annually.
So far this year, young drivers aged between 18 and 25 have made up around 20 per cent of the state's road toll.
This age group accounts for about 10 per cent of all licence holders.
Of the 14 drivers in this age group killed in 2022, seven of the crashes have occurred between 6pm and 6am.
Learner drivers in Victoria are required to complete 120 hours of supervised driving before they can go for their P plates.
At least 20 of those hours have to be at night.
The number of young people dying on Victorian roads, particularly at night, is behind a renewed safety plea from the Transport Accident Commission.
The TAC has re-launched its campaign urging parents, guardians, and supervisors to educate learner drivers about the hazards that come with night-time driving and helping them to get at least 20 hours supervised driving experience after dark.
The campaign supports the requirement for Victorian learners to obtain at least 20 night-time driving hours, as part of their 120 hours of supervised experience, before receiving their probationary licence.
Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said: "It is a sad reality that at any time of day, first-year P-platers are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious injury crash than fully licensed drivers, and research shows that risk increases at night."
"Experience and maturity are crucial when it comes to the safety of young drivers - this campaign urges parents, guardians and supervisors to educate learners around the risks and ensure they get at least 20 hours of practice at night."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
