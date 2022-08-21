The popular story insists Victoria's popular tourist town of Bright was named after a famous British MP and orator called John Bright.
Apparently the locals wanted this famous politician to come to the new Australian colony and live in their town, so they changed its name from Morse's Creek to demonstrate their affection.
Not all historians agree with that story but they do agree a stately home in the tree-famed town, now on the market for close to $1.5 million, was intended to be his new home.
Mr Bright might never have answered this gold rush town's invitation, but he has gone down in history anyway for his use of the phrase "flogging a dead horse".
The explorers Hume and Hovell explored the area in 1824, naming the Ovens River.
The early town was renamed from Morse's Creek to Bright in the 1860's, whether to attract MP Bright or in his honour, that remains a little unclear.
But what is true is that a home originally built about 1860 to attract Mr Bright's interest was "allegedly" named after him.
In 1980 it was sold and relocated within the township to its current site.
Today's Annadale House has been operated as a bread and breakfast in recent times by the vendors and is now for private sale through local agents Dickens Real Estate.
Several of Bright's historic themes are found in the property.
In 1980 the home was put up for sale for removal and the successful tenderer to remove it in total and reinstate it on its 38 Deacon Avenue site was the father of the current owner.
The home has been built partly on clay brick foundations, themselves recycled from their original site, with the three bedroom home of about 25 squares re-erected above.
The downstairs component with stairway access has a cellar and laundry space with plenty of room remaining for relaxation or hobbies.
The historic timber building features extensive verandas including the formal full width veranda at the front and a similar balcony space at the rear, both fringed by historic cast iron friezes and panels.
There are three double bedrooms, with a fully equipped kitchen and copious living and dining areas.
Also there are stunning bay windows to the master bedroom and living room
Several of the main rooms retain the original Baltic pine floors and large structural Oregon beams remain in use.
Antique light fittings are in place with partly pressed metal ceilings, even large and heavy cast iron ceiling roses provide more early building features to several of the main rooms.
Agent Gerard Gray said the accommodation sector in Bright is under supplied with venues as well-endowed of Victorian character as this property.
"Held by around five generations of a local family interest and by the vendor branch for over 40 years this is truly an opportunity to buy a truly historic period home in Bright that is right out of the box."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
