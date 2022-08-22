The NSW Government says it is spending $65 million to fast track the development of mRNA synthetic vaccines for both foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.
Deputy premier and minister for regional NSW Paul Toole said such vaccines would be a game changer.
"Current FMD vaccines are made using the virus itself, meaning even vaccinated animals have to be destroyed for Australia to regain our FMD-free status following an outbreak," Mr Toole said.
"The development of a synthetic mRNA vaccine could be the key for Australia to apply for FMD-free status without having to destroy vaccinated animals, allowing us to preserve our trade status.
"Australia currently enjoys FMD-free status, giving us continued access to premium international markets for our world-class produce.
"The world is also yet to develop a killed or synthetic vaccine for lumpy skin, so having these two mRNA vaccines in our arsenal should these diseases reach our shores would give us a clear edge on the world stage.
"Our message is simple: We are doing everything we can to keep NSW free of FMD and lumpy skin disease, but we are also preparing for the worst by investing $229 million this year alone - the biggest investment by a single jurisdiction on exotic pest and disease control."
The new funding package includes $3.5 million to drive forward plans for a national mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification system.
The NSW Government is also committing $55.8 million for practical, on-ground biosecurity risk mitigation and response preparedness activities, including:
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the preparedness package addresses the devastating impacts an incursion of FMD - or any other exotic animal disease - would have on NSW and Australia.
"This funding will immediately boost our ability to make an early detection of an exotic pest or disease in NSW, deploy cutting edge technology to survey and diagnose diseases and train a response ready workforce to manage a significant outbreak," Mr Saunders said.
"We need to be prepared to fight and eradicate any exotic pest and disease that arrives on our shores, and this investment means we will have the right army and technology ready to do just that.
"Our farmers deserve to have the confidence to know that if we have an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, we will be quick to respond, well prepared and ready to return to export markets faster."
