Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Landcare needs more needs more money and additional volunteers says chair Doug Humann

By Liv Casben
Updated August 23 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chairman of Landcare Australia Doug Humann and volunteer Tony Biffin on a property in Camden. (BIANCA DE MARCHI)

The chair of the national conservation charity Landcare says the organisation has been "starved of funds" and needs more money and additional volunteers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.