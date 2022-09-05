ONE of seven exceptional women will be crowned the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Woman of the Year on Tuesday at a ball in Parliament House, recognising their contribution to Australia's regional and emerging industries.
The seven national finalists from each state and territory were announced at events in capital cities across Australia over the last three months, after a highly competitive selection process.
AgriFutures general manager John Harvey said the Parliament House gala would be a celebration of the finalist hard work and commitment.
"The National announcement is an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of these inspirational women, as well as shine a spotlight on role models for the next generation of rural leaders," Mr Harvey said.
Each of the seven leaders will receive a $15,000 Westpac grant to help boost, expand or elevate their work, with the winner awarded an additional $20,000 and runner up an additional $15,000.
Westpac agribusiness general manager Stephen Hannan said after years of COVID disruptions it would be great to have everyone meet in the one location to rightfully recognise the achievements of the finalists.
"The countdown to the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award is an exciting time, especially now that we can all meet again in Canberra at the national announcement Gala Dinner," said Mr Hannan.
"Westpac Agribusiness is proud to have a long association with these prestigious Awards as Platinum Sponsor and the Westpac team can't wait to join industry leaders and the state finalists in Canberra so that we can collectively celebrate these remarkable community and business leaders."
SOUTH AUSTRALIA - ROBYN VERRALL, MCCALLUM
Ms Verrall's goal is to reduce food insecurity and increase food affordability in rural, regional and First Nations communities in Australia.
She is a director, founder and business advisor of Kere to Country, an Aboriginal owned-and-operated food supply company bringing high quality and affordable meat into First Nations communities in SA and the NT.
NORTHERN TERRITORY - KYLIE JONES, ALICE SPRINGS
Ms Jones is working to improve the educational support for families living in remote and isolated areas.
Ms Jones gave up her stable job as a teacher to found RAISE Education, a not-for-profit organisation which provides individualised learning support by fostering connection and belonging for geographically isolated children, home tutors and parents.
TASMANIA - STEPHANIE TRETHEWEY, DUNKELD
Ms Trethewey from Tasmania created Australia's first personalised online rural mothers' group.
Motherland Village provides greater opportunities for rural mums across the country to find connection and support, regardless of their location.
VICTORIA - KIMBERLY FURNESS, STRATHFIELDSAYE
Representing Victoria, Ms Furness is connecting regional and rural women through her magazine, OAK Magazine.
The proudly independent print publication is dedicated to female entrepreneurs and women in business across regional and rural Australia.
WESTERN AUSTRALIA - LOUISE O'NEILL, DENMARK
Ms O'Neill is committed to improving the mental and physical wellbeing of rural communities.
Her business, Farm Life Fitness, aims to overcome the constraints of long distances in rural areas to deliver one-on-one coaching and live online group fitness workouts.
NSW/ACT - JOSIE CLARKE, BELLIMBOPINNI
Representing NSW/ACT, Mr Clarke is passionate about inclusivity in the agriculture industry, particularly giving a voice to those with a disability.
She developed Ability Agriculture to raise awareness and provide opportunities for those with disabilities through the provision of an online platform and community on Facebook and Instagram that shares the stories of those with a disability in Agriculture.
QUEENSLAND - REBECCA BRADSHAW, JACKSON
From Queensland, Ms Bradshaw established the first private, child health nurse-led service to be delivered online in her state.
Through the award, she hopes to expand the reach of her service to more rural communities.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
