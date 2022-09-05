Farm Online

2022 Rural Women of the Year finalists

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:13am, first published 1:00am
INSPIRATION: (from top left) Louise O'Neill (WA), Kylie Jones (NT), Josie Clark (NSW/ACT), Robyn Verall (SA), (from bottom left) Kimberly Furness ( VIC), Stephanie Trethewey (TAS) , Rebecca Bradshaw (QLD)

ONE of seven exceptional women will be crowned the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Woman of the Year on Tuesday at a ball in Parliament House, recognising their contribution to Australia's regional and emerging industries.

