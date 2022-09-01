La Nina indicators strengthen

Farm Online

Lower sea temperatures strengthen La Nina likelihood

By Don White, Weatherwatch
September 1 2022 - 11:00pm
In the past few weeks, seas surface temperatures (SSTs) in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific have remained below average, while, at the same time, key oceanic and atmospheric variables have remained consistent with La Nina conditions. If there has been any change at all, it has been a slight strengthening of the La Nina indicators compared to July.

