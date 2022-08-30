Farm Online
Australian canola prices drop by a third from autumn values

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated August 30 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:16pm
FULL FLOWER: Australian canola crops look excellent, but farmers are currently facing markedly lower prices than at sowing time.

CANOLA values have beat a definitive retreat from the levels in excess of $1000 a tonne seen at sowing as an improved northern hemisphere crop pushes prices down by more than a third, with many Australian growers looking at prices around $650/t delivered to upcountry sites.

