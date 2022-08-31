Farm Online
Indonesia nears 2 million foot and mouth disease vaccinations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 31 2022 - 5:00am
Indonesian authorities are nearing the delivery of two million foot and mouth disease vaccinations.

INDONESIA is expected to have delivered two million foot and mouth disease vaccinations later this week, with the number of cases of the devastating livestock disease appearing to be reducing in many parts of the country.

