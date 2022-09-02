WESTERN Dairy is seeking nominations to fill two vacant board positions at the annual general meeting to be held on Wednesday, November 30, at the Dolphin Discovery Centre, Bunbury Western Australia.
A not-for-profit association, Western Dairy operates under the auspices of Dairy Australia to facilitate dairy industry research, development and extension to support the sustainable growth of WA's 116 dairy businesses.
It is overseen by a skills-based board of directors which comprises a dairy farmer majority - including the chairperson - and a maximum of two directors with complementary industry or business skills.
Both Jindong farmer and former Western Dairy chairman 2019-2021, Peter Evans, and Busselton farmer and current chairman, Robin Lammie, are at the end of their respective terms.
Mr Evans has indicated he will not seek re-election.
Mr Lammie is expected to nominate for another term on the board.
"I wish to thank Peter for his contribution to the Western Dairy board over the past four years," Mr Lammie said.
"Peter has been an invaluable voice for the dairy industry, not just at Western Dairy, but also in his previous roles as WAFarmers dairy section president and Australian Dairy Farmers vice chairman."
Western Dairy is seeking either two dairy farmers or, alternatively, one dairy farmer and one non-farmer with relevant industry expertise, to fill the vacancies.
The term commences November 30 and is for three-year period.
Under the terms of Western Dairy's constitution, a dairy farmer director must be a levy-paying WA dairy farmer and become a voting member of Western Dairy.
Applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, September 28.
Nominees must be available to be interviewed by a selection panel at a date to be agreed between October 3-7.
