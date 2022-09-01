All-terrain and side-by-side manufacturer CFMoto has "upped the game" with its latest range of CForce 400, 400 EPS and 520 EPS quad bikes.
The bikes have undergone a full chassis and body change and boast a number of enhanced features as a result.
Chief among them is a 25 per cent reduction in leg area temperatures thanks to a new radiator design and improvements in cooling.
For farmers manoeuvring around bends or in small spaces, the 25pc tighter turning radius, down to 5.6 metres one-up, will come in handy.
CFMoto ATVs have been sold in Australia since 2005 by distributor Mojo Motorcycles, with the CForce 520 EPS the company's best selling product.
Mojo Motorcycles technical support and training manager Lance Whitelock said the bikes were well suited to farmers, which was by far their biggest market.
All three models have a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine and a Canadian CVTech transmission.
The 400 and 400 EPS have a 400cc engine, while the 520 EPS has a bit more grunt thanks to its 495cc engine.
A new fuel tank design has allowed the capacity to be increased by 3 litres to 17L.
All three bikes have a 612kg towing capacity and feature 50pc more front and rear rack loading capacity.
Two-wheel and four-wheel drive options as well as a locking front differential come as standard.
Mr Whitelock said ground clearance had been raised in response to feedback from customers and was now 252mm on the 400 models and 262mm on the 520 EPS.
As well as the increased clearance, the ATVs have a new arched A-arm suspension design with adjustable shocks to help riders tackle more difficult terrain.
This has delivered 26pc more suspension travel and the bikes boast an 83 degree approach angle.
The air intake has also been raised and is 120mm higher than previous models.
Mr Whitelock said some properties had a lot of water crossings, especially with all the extra rain farmers had received of the past few years.
He said the last thing farmers want was enter a water crossing and get water in the engine and the CVT.
To help reduce wear and tear, Mr Whitelock said a shield has been positioned in front of the brakes.
"One of the biggest, highest consumed items in the farming market are brake pads; it really chews them with the mud and the stones and the sticks," Mr Whitelock said.
"So we've put a nice big shield in front of it that also shields the CV joints as well."
Reducing vibration through the vehicle was another top focus and the engine runs more smoothly to limit this.
According to CFMoto, these models now have the lowest vibration in class across the entire torque range, with vibration measured through the handlebars, seat and footwells.
Other thoughtful design features include a net to make removing the battery easier, a waterproof electrical box, USB points and a 12-volt power supply.
As part of the redesign the mainframes are now 30pc stronger and 10pc lighter.
The bikes are nimble and easy to handle when riding and have a 25pc lighter steering force.
"In the last decade since power steering has come out it has revolutionised the riding experience on ATVs," Mr Whitelock said.
"Before that a lot of operators didn't like to use four-wheel drive because it was so tight; EPS has revolutionised that."
