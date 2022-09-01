THE RICE industry has had a win with the establishment of a new research and development organisation.
Rice Breeding Australia has been set up to push forward the development of varieties specifically suited to Australia's unique rice-growing conditions.
Advertisement
In particular, officials in the entity say there will be a focus on water use efficiency to aid rice production on the world's driest inhabited continent.
Rice Breeding Australia is a joint venture between AgriFutures Australia, the SunRice Group and the Ricegrowers' Association of Australia (RGA).
It will work in conjunction with the rice industry's five year strategic plant for R&D.
Ambitious targets have been set, with RBA looking to develop advances that allow Aussie growers to produce 1.5 tonnes of rice per megalitre of irrigation water within five years.
At present, the industry's best performance has been around a tonne per megalitre.
Former Grains Research and Development Corporation managing director Steve Jefferies will step into the role of inaugural RBA chairman.
He said he hoped to bring a hard commercial focus to rice breeding in this country.
"The aim of Rice Breeding Australia is to provide new energy and a commercial focus to rice breeding so
that it can be a key part in achieving the major transformation in water productivity and ultimately be an important contributor to the long-term viability of the Australian rice industry", Dr Jefferies said.
He said RBA would operate out of the nation's rice growing heartland in NSW's Riverina, where over 998 per cent of the country's rice is grown.
"Rice Breeding Australia is committed to the long-term future of the Australian rice industry and as such it plans to remain based in the heartland of the Australian rice industry in the Riverina region in southern NSW", he said.
Reflecting the climate in the Riverina along with better water use efficiency Dr Jefferies said there would be significant work going into helping crops manage the cold.
"The company will continue to develop new rice varieties for all Australian rice production areas and will do this from this base".
Georgina Pengilley will be the organisation's first chief executive.
Dr Pengilley has significant experience in the ag R&D sector, most recently with NSW DPI as the leader of pulse and oilseed research for the state's northern division.
Advertisement
Other directors of Rice Breeding Australia are David Keldie (SunRice Group), Graeme Kruger (RGA), and
Roseanne Healy (AgriFutures Australia).
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.