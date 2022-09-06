Farm Online

Sharper weakening of La Nina during summer predicted

By Don White, Weatherwatch
September 6 2022 - 11:00pm
Third La Nina may be weaker

Cool water anomalies across the central eastern Pacific Ocean increased during August and slightly strengthened the existing La Nina. It is worth considering the fact that no two La Ninas are the same, and currently the coldest water is slightly further west (closer to the central Pacific than the eastern Pacific) than in the La Nina event last summer.

