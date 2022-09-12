Farm Online
Victorian agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney releases discussion paper for feedback on biosecurity reform

September 12 2022 - 7:00am
The state government has released a discussion paper setting out key topics that will help reform biosecurity legislation.

The Victorian state government has released a discussion paper to begin the state's first steps toward biosecurity law reform.

