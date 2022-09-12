The Victorian state government has released a discussion paper to begin the state's first steps toward biosecurity law reform.
And for the first time, they want feedback to understand the agriculture industry's and the wider public's priorities to guide the reform.
It will lead to reforms that will consolidate numerous laws into one solitary Biosecurity Act to develop regulations that address risks as they emerge.
The paper outlines that reform is needed due to the increasing volume, frequency and complexity of biosecurity threats due to more significant movement of people and goods, climate change, criminal activities and changing land use.
The CSIRO 2020 report titled Australia's Biosecurity Future: Unlocking the next decade of resilience (2020-2030) showed those growing challenges to biosecurity in Australia mean that "now is the time for a system re-think".
Victoria currently has separate legislation for animal and plant biosecurity and laws for managing biosecurity related to pests and weeds.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said combining the laws will help make everyone's responsibilities clear.
"Victoria already has very strong legislation and systems in place to protect the state's agricultural industries but it's important we continually review and improve," she said.
"Biosecurity is complex and preparedness everyone's responsibility, and I encourage all Victorians to have their say about how Victoria can best protect itself in the face of increased risks."
The government will also consult Traditional Owners and Aboriginal communities on ways legislative changes can promote Aboriginal perspectives on managing biosecurity risks.
Community members can complete a survey or make a submission by Sunday, October 9 2022, via engage.vic.gov.au.
