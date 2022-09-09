The owner of nondescript block of rocky grazing land near Bendigo has won the jackpot.
A buyer has just paid $12,439 for each of its 201 acres - for a grand total of $2.5 million.
There's no house just two paddocks, four dams and some sheds on 81 undulating hectares.
On the plus side it was located in the well regarded Sutton Grange, about 30 kilometres south of Bendigo - known as top sheep country.
But probably more importantly it was on two titles, which could easily mean carving off another lifestyle block, it has attractive views of Mt Alexander and is about 130km north of Melbourne.
Sheep may not have been on the buyer's mind.
Agents from McKean McGregor Real Estate said the property's sale "represents one of the most significant and exciting offerings to occur in the district for quite some time".
It had frontage to Axe Creek plus a holding yard and laneway for ease of stock movement.
Farm improvements included steel cattle yards, shed with cottage, shearing shed and sundry other shedding.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
