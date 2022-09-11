VICTORIA and South Australia have both had a taste of the big wet that has sat over NSW and Queensland for most of the year.
The rain will generally be a positive, especially through the South Australian Mallee and western parts of the Millewa and Mallee in Victoria, where there were widespread falls of 20-30mm.
Further south, much of the Wimmera received 15-40mm, with southern areas receiving 40-60mm.
Heavy falls Thursday led to stream rises leading to minor flooding in the Wimmera River and its tributaries, such as the Norton Creek in the biggest stream rises since 2016 after its catchment received 120mm in the past fortnight in two separate rain events.
Water is currently running into Natimuk Lake, also for the first time since 2016.
Levels of damage to crops is mixed, for the most part there will not be significant waterlogging but to the south of Horsham there will be pockets damaged, while lentil crops as far north as Warracknabeal may struggle with wet feet.
Further to the east the Avoca River catchment remains sodden, with a minor flood warning in place.
In north-east Victoria and southern NSW there remain flood warnings, with special concern about the Upper Murray where Dartmouth and Hume dams are both near capacity.
Through the Mallee the rain was an unequivocal win, setting up crop prospects right throughout the SA Mallee and along Victoria's Mallee Track west of Ouyen.
Hopetoun, in the southern Mallee, received 25mm while Tutye, in the western Mallee, had 31mm.
Even Mildura, traditionally one of the most arid parts of Victoria, recorded 18mm, with the rain also falling over the Millewa, the dryland cropping zone to the west of Mildura.
Across the border crops that were starting to go off have recovered and farmers are upbeat about the prospects of an above average harvest.
In NSW, there have been widespread falls of 25mm, which has generally been well received after a dry spell, although there remains waterlogging in the central west.
Further rain is expected over the next week, with potentially moderate falls once again over central western Victoria raising the prospect of further stream rises.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
