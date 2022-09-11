Farm Online

Dr Alexandra Radke is hooked on Rural Medicine

By Newsroom
Updated September 11 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Alexandra Radke says her rural training has been invaluable. Picture supplied

The recipient of a national bursary offered by MDA National and the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) says a ten week clinical placement in the iconic rural Queensland town of Goondiwindi was "incredible" and enabled her to further build her experience in Rural Medicine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.