MAGS Droughtmasters deliver annually

A selection of the 138-bull draft to be offered by the Mungalla and Lamont Droughtmaster studs at the 21st Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale (MAGS) on November 11, at the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for the Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale

Based on the terrific results the Mungalla and Lamont studs achieved at the National Droughtmaster Bull Sale, high demand is expected for the bulls drafted for the 21st Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale (MAGS) from 10am on Friday, November 11 at the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers.

At the National, the three bulls from Kylie Graham and Mat Durkin, Mungalla, Farnham, Taroom, averaged $39,333 (the second highest average of the sale), while the four bulls from Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont, Cantaur Park, Clermont, averaged $32,750.

The high priced bull for the Shanns was Lot 247, Lamont Universal, which sold for $55,000 to fellow Clermont locals, Ryan and Chloe Hodgkinson, Cairo Cattle Co. They also bought the 19-month-old homozygous polled (PP) sire Bundy Lazarus for $30,000, which Mr Shann described as a "big growthy calf, with excellent structure, and tremendous scope and size for such a young bull".



National Sale, Lot 399, Mungalla Kingswood, was bought by the Atkinson family, Cashmere Cattle Co, Murgon, for $60,000.

Ms Graham said the National result was "fantastic" for the breed, with Mr Shann adding that it was evident buyers had more money in their pockets with most enjoying excellent seasons.

"People were more selective on what they were buying. It was tougher going at the bottom end of the offering, but the demand was clearly higher for the middle line of bulls," he said.

Mrs Shann said Yaralla Wallace (purchased at the 2019 National for $50,000) sons Lamont U2 and Lamont Unite sold for $30,000 and $28,000 respectively.

"We have another two really good bulls by him in our draft for MAGS."

These two lots are just part of a magnificent 138 bull draft to be offered by the two studs at MAGS this year.

MAGS sale agent, Anthony Ball, Elders, said the studs have put their best lines of bulls together in this special year for the family.

"As well as it being 21 years since MAGS was established, and it has also been 60 years since Monty Atkinson founded the breed," Mr Ball said.

"The success Mungalla and Lamont achieved at the National with two small drafts is an indication of the strong reputation these studs have forged over the years due to the sheer quality of the cattle they offer which will be front and centre at MAGS."

Since Ms Graham began managing Mungalla, at around the same time MAGS was formed, her focus has been on creating a powerful female line.

"Key females have been used during this time for ET and IVF programs to boost the potency of our Mungalla genetics. High quality sires have been purchased strategically to compliment this female line and enhance the genetic pool."

She said the 2022 Mungalla team for MAGS includes a high percentage of these high-end stud sires, including the first Billabong Hendrix progeny to be offered for sale.

"Hendrix was the top priced bull at the 2019 National, which we bought in partnership with the Cashmere stud, for $100,000. He's producing excellent males and females."

Kingswood's sire SC Leeroy, will be represented by a further 10 excellent bulls at MAGS. National sale Lot 397, Mungalla Keystone (which sold for $32,000) was sired by Lamont Pablo, who has six high quality sons in the MAGS draft, while the sire of Lot 400, Mungalla Keeper (purchased for $26,000), Mungalla 2781 has two sons in the draft.

"Another outstanding bull, True Blue Diesel is the sire of two MAGS bulls, while the other 36 are sired by Mungalla bulls. We'll be offering 63 bulls, of which more than 90 per cent are PP."

Mr Shann said they've focussed on selecting commercially-relevant bulls for their MAGS team, which will number close to 75, with many being PP.

"Doability and fertility are prerequisites for northern cattle producers, along with structure, tidy underlines, and longevity. We aim to produce adaptable cattle bred for north in the north with all the Bos Indicus traits in a flatback animal."

Mrs Shann said they've spent heavily on sires so that the cattle they offer includes the most current genetics.

Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont stud, Cantaur Park, Clermont, with Kylie Graham and Mat Durkin, Mungalla stud, Farnham, Taroom, will offer 138 Droughtmaster bulls at the 21st annual MAGS Sale on Friday, November 11.

"This will be more evident than ever in the 2023 MAGS sale where we'll be offering IVF sons of the three $100,000-plus sires we've recently purchased, which include Oasis Dundee, Glenlands J Black Jack and Needmor Hyatt. We're excited to show them. We'll also have nine Dundee sons in this year's MAGS draft.



Ms Graham said MAGS has continued to service Northern Australia for 21 years through the harshest of conditions.

"MAGS' philosophy parallels the origins of the breed, laid down by Monty Atkinson, from whom the sale has taken its name. This includes focusing on highly productive and easy-care cattle that suit a range of markets and regions.

"Year in year we've delivered high quality bulls to the doorstep of northern buyers. MAGS has responded to buyers' requests including morphology, DNA testing, and a consistent line of, quiet Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster-cross bulls.

"Because MAGS is a family run sale, we share common goals and work together seamlessly to service our clients, offering attention to detail and after sale service. This is evident through the many repeat buyers we're lucky to have."

"The next generation of MAGS breeders are also looking forward to this year's sale, with a bull each from newly formed studs, Monty and Alrose, owned by my children Tom and Ally Graham, being offered."



Online bidding will be available via the Elite Livestock Auctions platform.

The sale catalogue will be on the MAGS, Elders and Elite websites by mid-October with photos and videos of lots to be made available.

Inspections are welcome via appointment with the vendors from now until November 5, at which point the bulls will be trucked to Charters Towers.

A pre-sale meet and greet will be held at the Enterprise Hotel, Charters Towers, 6.30pm on November 10.

Please contact Elders sale agent Anthony Ball, 0428 275 499, Kylie Graham, 0409 040 030, or Mac Shann, 0407 835 246.



Visit the Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale website or the sale Facebook page for further information.