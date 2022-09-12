Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

NSW stockman's Kelpies travel 60km a day to win this year's working dog title

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:31am, first published September 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockman Nick Foster with his winning Kelpie team and their trophy. Pictures from Cobber.

Dogs have been racking up distances of 60 kilometres in a single day to give a NSW stockman a win in this year's national working dog contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.