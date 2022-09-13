Farm Online
ACCC looks at review of grain export arrangement

By Gregor Heard
September 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Difficulties getting access at major grain ports has seen exporters look to smaller players such as Riordans at Geelong, pictured. Photo: Gregor Heard.

CONCERNS about a lack of transparency in the allocation of bulk grain export capacity has seen the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) raise the possibility of a review of the bulk wheat code of conduct.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

