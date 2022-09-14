Australian Wool Innovation's new campaign slamming the use of fossil fuels has been launched in one of the busiest cities in the world at Times Square, New York.
Times Square is the most visited place globally with 360,000 pedestrian visitors a day, amounting to over 131 million a year.
A short 45-second clip of the billboard campaign in Times Square is also doing the rounds on social media platforms and has already had over 1.5 million views, and it's only week one.
AWI have literally 'upped the ante' in their fight against synthetics and their use of fossil fuel, all the while cleverly highlighting the sustainability and benefits of wearing wool as opposed to a by-product of an oil well.
The 'Wear Wool, Not Fossil Fuel' campaign went live in New York's Time Square on a 3D anamorphic billboard on Monday.
Those in the wool industry have voiced their support of the unsparing campaign against synthetics, using words on Twitter and Instagram such as, "brilliant, "great to see" and "the best marketing I've seen to date, well done."
AWI chief executive officer John Roberts said they were extremely pleased with the initial results of the revealing, yet honest campaign.
Wool is natural, sustainable, biodegradable and recyclable. Fossil Fuel fashion is none of those things- AWI CEO, John Roberts
"It certainly gets your attention and shows that we will defend wool's fantastic story, not just in terms of comfort and quality, but also in terms of sustainability," Mr Roberts said.
ALSO READ:
"Wool is natural, sustainable, biodegradable and recyclable. Fossil Fuel fashion is none of those things.
"As more and more consumers want sustainable options for their fashion wool should be a key part of their wardrobe.
"Wear longer, wear better, wear wool.
"Consumers have a choice - sustainable, planet friendly fashion or the by-product of an oil well."
The results for week one were - total views of over 1.5 million, a growth of 5.6 per cent of Instagram followers and the Woolmark landing page has received over 13,000 visits.
The 3D billboard in London's Piccadilly is set to go live after the period of mourning for Her Majesty, the Queen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.