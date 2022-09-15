Farm Online
Home/Beef

Calls to upgrade lumpy skin's emergency disease category

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:58am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COWS UNITE: Both dairy and beef producers want lumpy skin disease to be 'upgraded' in terms of its priority as a disease threat.

BEEF and dairy farmer representative groups have joined forces to push for lumpy skin disease to be afforded a stronger priority under the Emergency Animal Disease Response Agreement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.