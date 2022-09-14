A million hectares of Australia is back on the market after the sale of two big Northern Territory cattle stations fell through.
The rolling grasslands of the mighty 10,034 square kilometre Walhallow Aggregation in the Territory are unexpectedly back on the market.
Only a month ago Walhallow and Cresswell Downs were said to have sold for record $250 million, representing a big payday for retail rich lister Brett Blundy.
The buyer was never disclosed but was reported to have been a Sydney-based investment fund which has since failed to meet the terms of the sale contract.
Mr Blundy's BBRC bought the aggregation in the north of today's greened up Barkly Tableland from the Paraway Pastoral Company in 2015.
Walhallow and Cresswell Downs together occupy 1,003,400 hectares (2,479,401 acres) and are back on the market again through an international expressions of interest campaign from Colliers.
Agents said the Walhallow Aggregation offers the opportunity to acquire one of Australia's most highly developed, large scale beef cattle production assets.
The aggregation is made up of Walhallow (3580sqkm) and Cresswell Downs (6454sqkm) about 1000km from Darwin.
More than 61,000 cattle, mostly Brahman, are included in the sale.
To compare the pair of NT stations, Anna Creek, the world's biggest cattle station now owned by Williams Cattle Company, is more than double their size at a breath-taking 2.36 million ha (5.9 million ac) in South Australia.
Colliers agents are suggesting the stations have the opportunity cash-in on the NT's move into cotton and grain growing on their expansive flood-out areas.
With such a large amount of country, they could also take advantage of future carbon abatement schemes.
Agents say the aggregation operates on a low cost beef production model and there has recently been big spending on upgrades to provide "scope for further development to enhance carrying capacity".
The highly improved properties feature efficient water, fencing and laneway systems with sealed road access for both live export and box beef supply chains, Colliers says.
Walhallow Aggregation is for sale via international expressions of interest, closing Wednesday, October 19.
Contact Rawdon Briggs on 0428 651144, Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 or James Beer on 0416 859565 for more information.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
