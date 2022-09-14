GrainGrowers chief executive officer, David McKeon, is to step down next month after almost five years in the job and a decade with the peak farmer organisation.
He will, however, continue to support GrainGrowers through a range of strategic projects he has been involved in, transitioning out of the body by year's end.
GrainGrowers' board of directors has confirmed it is conducting an executive search during the next few months to appoint a replacement.
Mr McKeon joined GrainGrowers leading policy and advocacy activities, being instrumental in driving numerous changes to industry and government policy settings to better support grain farmers.
He became CEO several years later, positioning the body as a progressive and innovative representative structure, now well recognised for its influence on the farm sector stage.
South Australian-based Mr McKeon said he felt now was the right time to "hand the baton on", although he expected to stay working in the farm sector and had been talking with industry organisations about future career moves.
"David is a tireless advocate for growers and during his tenure, has worked hard to ensure the grower voice has been heard on a broad range of issues," said chairman, Brett Hosking.
"The past two years have also seen unprecedented times with lockdowns and border restrictions because of COVID-19.
"His leadership saw the team supported and focused on delivering outcomes throughout, ensuring the organisation continues to go from strength to strength."
Mr McKeon said he was proud to have led the organisation through a period of transformation, emerging with a clear focus on sustainability and profitability outcomes for growers.
This had been underpinned by a strong financial position to continue funding the work the organisation does.
"Supporting Australian grain farmers through challenges such as years of drought and geopolitical headwinds, then aiming to put in place industry activities that will grow the industry beyond the current positive seasons has been rewarding," he said.
Mr Hosking said during his time as CEO, Mr McKeon had championed improvement in industry structures and the consolidation of industry-good activities which helped enable the establishment of Grains Australia.
He had also driven the development of Behind Australian Grains - the Australian Grains Sustainability Framework.
He led the design and delivery of many new cutting-edge programs which have had a significant impact on many growers across the country.
"On behalf of our members, the board and the staff, I sincerely thank him for his passion and enthusiasm for the industry that has been evident throughout his time with the organisation."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
