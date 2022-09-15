Farm Online
Government controlled technical grade urea stockpile to prevent AdBlue shortages

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
AdBlue reduces the concentration of nitrogen oxides in exhaust emissions from most line haul trucks manufactured after 2010.

Onshore stockpiles of technical grade urea will be established by the federal government to improve long-term supplies of the popular diesel exhaust fluid, AdBlue.

