Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Outgoing Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive David Inall says farm advocacy faces challenges

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
September 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive officer, David Inall, pictured in 2019 with dairy farmers Erika Chesworth, Dubbo (NSW Farmers), and Graham Forbes, Gloucester (Dairy Connect), and Woolworths managing director, Brad Branducci, when Woolworths effectively announced the end to $1 a litre milk. File picture

Farmer advocacy is facing a funding crunch, according to outgoing Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive officer David Inall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.