CITY people, particularly the younger generation, are not swallowing claims that curtailing beef consumption is the way to save the environment, judging by the findings from two recent pieces of research.
Work commissioned by the red meat industry's service provider Meat & Livestock Australia shows trust in beef and lamb producers is strong - farmers are seen to be raising animals humanely and taking actions to reduce environmental impacts.
A separate study run by the University of Sydney and Curtin University showed that although two-thirds of generation Z city people nominated deforestation as a major contributor to climate change, only 38 per cent of those believed livestock and agriculture, including meat consumption, to be the main contributor.
The researchers behind this study believe that means there needs to be efforts to create 'greater awareness' among young people of how 'choosing a plant-based diet can curb emissions'.
However, agriculture sustainability experts say these young people are actually very informed and clearly believe the beef industry is part of the solution, not the problem.
Led by Dr Diana Bogueva in the Centre for Advanced Food Engineering at the University of Sydney, the study involved people between the ages of 18 and 26 in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide.
Participants were asked about the main contributors to climate change. A total of 85 per cent stated that coal, fossil fuels and other unsustainable forms of energy contributed the most. This was followed by deforestation and biodiversity loss, plastic, rubbish and food waste, consumption and lifestyle practices, transport, large industry and global population growth.
The fact that few 'recognised the climate impact of livestock production' showed 'the nexus between climate change and food is yet to be properly understood by young Australians,' according to Dr Bogueva.
Fellow researcher professor Dora Marinova said: "A plant-based or flexitarian diet is a powerful way to curb emissions.
"Without urgent changes to generation Z's food choices, meat consumption and livestock production will continue to drive global emissions."
Red meat industry leaders, however, interpret the results differently.
They believe the research findings reflect the increased understanding among gen Z of the journey the Australian beef industry is on towards being carbon neutral by 2030.
That is supported by the MLA commissioned research, conducted by market research company Pollinate, which not only found trust in the red meat industry was strong but so too was the desire to learn more about how beef and lamb producers operate.
The Pollinate consumer sentiment research is conducted annually and is used to inform MLA's community engagement strategy.
MLA managing director Jason Strong said the strong link between knowledge, improved perceptions, trust and consumption patterns highlighted the importance of continuing to demonstrate action around animal welfare and reducing beef's environmental impact.
"Explaining our production systems and demonstrating that our producers are ethical and responsible custodians of livestock, land and natural resources helps to inform the community and strengthen an already proud Australian industry," he said.
Mark Davie, from the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework, agreed.
"We've been a industry proactive on transparency, always open to consumers and answering questions and listening and responding to consumer concerns," he said.
"The more effort we put into showing how we operate on-the-ground, the more trust we gain - these research projects are showing that."
Mr Davie said consumers were savvy and that unsubstantiated claims, particularly around climate change and the environment, were no longer being accepted.
The decline in consumption of plant-based alternatives was further evidence of that, he said.
"They are simply not proving their environmental claims to the consumer," Mr Davie said.
"On the other hand, the beef industry is, through the ABSF."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
