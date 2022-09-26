Farm Online
Home/Beef

What gen Z says about beef and climate change

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is cutting out beef the way to fix climate change? The younger generation does not think so, according to university research. PHOTO: Shutterstock.

CITY people, particularly the younger generation, are not swallowing claims that curtailing beef consumption is the way to save the environment, judging by the findings from two recent pieces of research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.