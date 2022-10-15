BLOAT is a common digestive disorder in beef cattle that most often occurs in feedlot cattle.
However, given this year's wet and cool spring across eastern Australia, there will be more cases of bloat in pasture raised cattle than usual.
High legume content pastures are highly digestible resulting in increased livestock performance.
The downside is the risk of bloat, which can occur when legume pastures are in a rapidly growing, vegetative stage with a low dry matter percentage.
Bloat results when cattle are prevented from belching and releasing of gas produced normally from microbial fermentation.
The expansion from gases in the rumen puts pressure on the diaphragm and lungs. This compression reduces or cuts off the animal's oxygen supply and can result in death by suffocation.
Pastures containing high levels of soluble protein such as lucerne and white clover contribute to stable foam production called frothy bloat. This can also occur on lush annual ryegrass or small grain pastures, particularly in spring.
Free-gas bloat can also happen when the esophagus is physically obstructed or damaged or when rumen movement is depressed.
Clinical signs include a rapid swelling on the left side on the animal, which may die within an hour in some cases.
Cattle may exhibit signs of discomfort by kicking at their sides or stomping their feet. But not all animals are susceptible.
Preventing bloat includes not turning hungry cattle out onto lush legumes or small grain pastures without first filling them up on low quality hay or straw
Bloat risk is also lower when legumes begin to flower than with earlier plant growth. Cattle should be adapted from forage-based diets over a three week period.
To complement suitable management practices , Alltech Lienert Australia has developed Supplamins Pasture Boost Legume, a loose mineral lick, designed to reduce the risk of bloat and help grow out and fatten cattle on pasture alone.
The product contains a balance of essential vitamins and a blend of organic and inorganic minerals plus Yea-Sacc a live yeast, for improving the safety and utilisation of high quality pastures and subsequently helping cows avoid the wide variations in rumen pH that interfere with fibre digestion and feed intake.
Supplamins Pasture Boost Legume has been formulated to also contain Monensin, a feed additive to aid in the control of bloat in cattle.
Cures for bloat can be expensive and often death is sudden with attractive treatment options limited.
Anticipation of high risk pasture paddocks is best for controlling bloat and with adequate nutrition and management it can be prevented.
- Toby Doak is a livestock nutrition advisor with Alltech Lienert Australia.
