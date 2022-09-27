Farm Online
The massive Dartmouth Dam is drawing big crowds to watch history made

Updated September 27 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:30am
Angus M'Crystal, 12, travelled from Yackandandah with his dad, Hugh, to witness a history-making event. Pictures by James Wiltshire, Border Mail, Albury.

MORE than 1000 people have travelled to remote Dartmouth Dam in recent days to witness a history-making event as the mighty dams spills for the first time in 26 years.

