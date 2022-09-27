Farm Online

La Nina increases chances of early season tropical cyclones

September 27 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early tropical cyclones possible

The movement of trough lines across continental Australia in recent weeks continues to interact with considerable available moisture and as a result, large parts of eastern Australia have received well above average rains in August and September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.