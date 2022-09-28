Valley View offers Mooloolah appeal

VALLEY View is well described as being almost 14 hectares (34 acres) of hidden paradise in the Mooloolah Valley on the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Located just a few minutes from the beautiful township of Mooloolah, the property offers a rural lifestyle with a handy access to a supermarket, butcher, hairdresser, cafes, and a train station.
The property is also less than 30 minutes from the Sunshine Coast's best beaches and both Maleny and Montville.
The property is currently operated as a turf farming enterprise with 10.65ha of alluvial, black soil river flats in production. Equestrian and livestock activities could also be pursued.
Turf is grown along the 331m frontage to the Mooloolah River, which is at the rear of the property.
Water is sourced from an unrestricted bore and a large lagoon, in addition to having a town water supply.
The residence is a freshly renovated four bedroom family home, which is positioned among a tropical landscaped gardens with water features and manicured lawns.
The home oozes country charm.
High-quality finishes have been used throughout, including blue gum flooring, porcelain tiles, a stone set fireplace and quality carpets. The master has a walk-through wardrobe and ensuite.
The dwelling also incorporates a separate entrance for the home office.
The swimming pool has frameless glass fencing for unobstructed views.
Mooloolah Valley property Valley View will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on October 28.
Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, or Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural Queensland.
