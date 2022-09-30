Farm Online

Free vaccinations to Bali to try and keep rabies out of Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 30 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Culling was first tried and then abandoned as a vaccination program continues in Indonesia to wipe out rabies and prevent it travelling to Australia. Picture from Food and Agriculture Organisation, United Nations.

Biosecurity officials fear rabies could leapfrog into Australia from Indonesia even before the much feared foot and mouth disease touched down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.