Farm Online
Home/Property

Agents hope buyers agree a big Riverina winery has improved with age

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Wickham Hill Winery at Griffith can crush about 20,000 tonnes of grapes with more than 18 million litres of stainless-steel tank storage. Pictures from Colliers Agribusiness.

The mothballed Wickham Hill winery at Griffith is being sold by receivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.