A big cropping and livestock operation now on the market just north of Adelaide has a lot of pastoral history.
The 644 hectare (1591 acre) property at Lower Light is expected to attract buyer interest in excess of $5 million.
The Light River Stockyard was once a major cattle site for T&R Pastoral (today's Thomas Food International) and during the 1970s and '80s the major meat processing firm ran more than 10,000 cattle at the farm.
The property, located between Dublin and the emerging hub of Two Wells, has been owned by the Oster family for the past six years.
The property consists of 20 freehold titles which offers a lot of commercial development opportunities, according to agents from CBRE.
The Oster family has been running 1000 ewes with lambs, and 280 cows with followers on the pastures.
The location has obvious benefits from its proximity to the nearby South Australia Livestock Exchange and the Two Wells abattoir.
Hay, cereals and grain legumes have all been grown at the site, while pastures include subzero brassica, turnip, rapeseed and millet.
The property is in the growth corridor north of Adelaide and is just off the Port Wakefield Highway, which links to the Northern Expressway for easy access to Port Adelaide and Adelaide Airport.
Offering road train access via Light Beach Road, it also has a 3km frontage to the River Light.
CBRE's Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale campaign with expressions of Interest invited by November 16.
"Light River Stockyard is well-equipped for an operator to take advantage of the huge demand in the market for beef and lamb, and the current high prices," Mr Schell said.
"We're expecting strong interest from pastoralists seeking finishing blocks for sheep or cattle, and it's been a terrific season with an abundance of pasture growth.
"The property would also lend itself to land bankers and offers development potential.
"Demand for commercial land, in particular, north of Adelaide has risen significantly over the past five years and is underlined by the recently-settled sale of the former Viterra site in Two Wells to a local family."
Livestock and cropping improvements at the property are accompanied by a family home, separate office and staff quarters, shedding and water bores.
Two Wells has experienced significant growth in recent years, with residential developments supported by infrastructure including a hospital, schools, services and employment opportunities.
"Light River Stockyard is less than 15 minutes from Two Wells, which is developing rapidly, and also within an hour of Adelaide," Mr Bills said.
For further information contact Phil Schell on 0418 809849 and Angus Bills on 0400 859634.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
