Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Time to have your say: Sheep Producer Intentions survey opens

September 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The survey looks to gain information around future intentions for the sheepmeat and wool industry, approximate flock sizes, breed makeup and lamb, wether and ewe numbers.

The October 2022 edition of the Sheep Producer Intentions survey run by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) has opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.