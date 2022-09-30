The October 2022 edition of the Sheep Producer Intentions survey run by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) has opened.
Formally called the MLA and AWI Wool and Sheepmeat Survey the news edition was rebranded to MLA and AWI Sheep Producer Intentions survey.
The Sheep Producer Intentions survey is run three times a year and collects sheepmeat industry livestock numbers and lamb production expectations.
The survey looks to gain information around future intentions for the sheepmeat and wool industry, approximate flock sizes, breed makeup and lamb, wether and ewe numbers.
Production and producer intentions are regularly monitored throughout the year to generate better forward-looking information that allow producers to make the most efficient decisions, with the results of these surveys forming the basis of MLA's Industry Projections.
For this edition of the survey, MLA and AWI through a new survey provider will show producers who fill out the survey with personalised dashboards what allow for them to benchmark their flock demographics against others.
The MLA and AWI Sheep Producer Intentions for October 2022 is built around the collection of an industry representative sample of sheep producers across all sheep production growing regions of Australia. In order to achieve a representative sample, sheep producers are sampled with strong representation within each MLA defined sheep production region.
The survey will breakdown results nationally, by state and by MLA sheep producing regions.
The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to fill out and will close on October 16, 2022.
Interested producers can access the survey here: MLA & AWI Sheep Producer Intentions.
