Waratah Bay Tracey family focus on health and profit when making dairy herd breeding decisions

October 1 2022 - 2:00am
Angus and Stu Tracy use breeding as a tool to improve the sustainability of their family's Victorian dairy farm and have progeny bred from high ranking Sustainability Index sires sold by ABS Australia. Picture supplied by ABS

When it comes to breeding dairy cows, Stuart and Jacqui Tracy focus on health and profit.

