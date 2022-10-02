You may be wondering, why is leptospirosis common in vets? The reason is they visit multiple properties with cattle, sheep, goats or pigs, some of which may have leptospirosis, and their occupation exposes them to the leptospira bacteria, which is found in an infected animal's urine or aborted foetal materials. Artificial insemination technicians, abattoir workers, livestock handlers, and pig hunters are at a similar risk.