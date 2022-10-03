Farm Online
Watch

Rain events set to hit central, eastern Australia this week - twice

By Newsroom
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Total forecast rainfall across Australia from October 3 to October 10. Source BOM

Nervous farmers are keeping a close eye on two major rain events set to impact central and eastern Australia this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.