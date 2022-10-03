Nervous farmers are keeping a close eye on two major rain events set to impact central and eastern Australia this week.
Significant rain and storms are expected to move over the eastern states from late tomorrow.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase, particularly over southern South Australia and extend into north-west Victoria and the New South Wales South Coast.
By Wednesday morning, rain is expected to move further east into Queensland, central NSW, South Australia, and Victoria, with widespread showers and storms peaking in the afternoon and evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology is warning there will likely be moderate to major flooding in already flooded rivers in NSW, Victoria, and possibly Tasmania and southern Queensland.
There is a brief reprieve on Thursday when storm activity will decrease with a slight easing of showers across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania by the evening.
A cold front will move over southern South Australia on Thursday evening and the storm will reinvigorate during Friday over southern Queensland, central and eastern NSW, central and eastern Victoria, and northern Tasmania.
Over the weekend a low-pressure system will form and bring moderate to heavy falls for inland NSW, north-east Victoria and northern Tasmania.
Showers and storms will re-develop over southern Queensland from Friday, spreading east into the Darling Downs and inland NSW on Saturday.
It will then move to the NSW coast on Sunday, with the potential of further heavy falls, before moving offshore on Monday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology said communities that recently experienced flooding or are currently in flood will likely see rivers rise in the coming week including inland and western areas of NSW, before moving to the ranges and eastern NSW districts towards the weekend.
"The ground remains saturated, and any additional rainfall will cause streams and rivers to rise. The Bureau is monitoring the rainfall closely. The Bureau updates its forecasts and warnings regularly," the BOM said.
