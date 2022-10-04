Farm Online
Gardiner Foundation scholarship helps Anastasia Rea work towards career in agriculture

By Rick Bayne
October 4 2022 - 7:00am
Anastasia Rea received a Gardiner Foundation tertiary scholarship to study at Longerenong Agricutlural College. Picture from Gardiner Foundation

By the time she was 10, Anastasia Rea had seen more of Australia than most people see in their lifetimes, but she still yearned for the dairy farms of south-west Victoria.

