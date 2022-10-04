Some big rain falls have been recorded right across Australia as the unusual weather system grips the country.
The moist air mass flowing down from the tropics promises a lot more rain yet with forecasters saying the bulk of the rain is yet to come over the next few days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued numerous flood and severe weather warnings in most states as the weather system cleared its throat yesterday.
As feared, inland New South Wales and northern Victoria is feeling the most impact early on from the system.
BOM says inland flooding is likely in NSW over the next few days.
The Northern Territory is celebrating the early arrival, again as forecast, of the wet season with some steady rain all the way down to Tennant Creek.
Notable rain totals for the 24 hours to 7am.
NSW
Wilcannia 28mm, Hay 16mm, Sydney 26mm, Cooma 16mm,Broken Hill 10mm.
Queensland
Camooweal 32mm, Windorah 37mm, Charleville 30mm, Mount Isa 10mm.
Victoria
Walpeup 21, Mildura 17, Swan Hill 10mm, Hopetoun 10mm.
South Australia
Adelaide 12mm, Parawa West 35mm, Kingscote 37mm, Lameroo 17mm.
Northern Territory
Batchelor 55mm, Darwin 32mm, Tennant Creek 24mm.
