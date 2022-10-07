Farm Online
$3.5m paid for western Victorian farm as legendary agent Jim Barham rings the bell: Video

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 7:30pm
A legend of the real estate game for more than 60 years, Elders' Jim Barham rings the bell at Marnoo to start the farm auction.

Believe it or not, at least one of the attendees at yesterday's auction for Marnoo farm land came just to pay homage to one of the agents.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

