The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) has appointed a new member to its board.
Georgie Somerset will join the 12-person FRRR board which is chaired by Tim Fairfax.
The chairman said having someone with Ms Somerset's depth and breadth of experience will be a key asset and only serve to strengthen the board.
"Georgie brings a number of different perspectives to the board - as a primary producer, active community member, respected industry leader and experienced board director," Mr Fairfax said.
"With decades of experience managing the challenges associated with living in remote and regional communities, Georgie will bring a fantastic drive and strength to the FRRR board.
"In the last five years, FRRR has more than doubled our granting, and with the challenges and opportunities continuing to face remote, rural and regional communities only increasing, we will benefit from her input as we shape the future for the organisation."
On accepting the invitation to join the board, Ms Somerset said: "I have enormous respect for the approach FRRR takes to strengthening regional Australia through targeted and effective support. Being invited to join the board is an opportunity to contribute to the foundation's future growth and impact.
"FRRR shines a light on communities doing great work, seed funding and magnifying resourceful solutions and ideas. This positive approach is needed more than ever as communities across Australia grapple with complex challenges such as post COVID migration patterns and demands on services.
"The ability to invest in our future leaders and take a locally driven, solutions-based approach enables FRRR to continue being impactful, and I'm delighted to now be able to help steer the organisation."
Based in the South Burnett region of rural Queensland, Ms Somerset is actively involved in the operation of the multigenerational family beef business on her family's cattle property.
As an industry leader, Georgie was a founder, and later president, of the Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network (QRRRWN) and has held roles with the National Foundation for Australian Women, as well as being a founding member and Chair of the Red Earth Community Foundation.
Ms Somerset is the president of AgForce Queensland, deputy chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland section), director of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the National Farmers Federation and the RFDS Foundation.
Ms Somerset also serves on a number of advisory committees for regional development, tertiary institutions, industry and community groups and a number of government review panels.
In addition to Tim Fairfax and Georgie Somerset , the other members of FRRR's board include:
Anne Grindrod, deputy chair
Paddy Handbury
Patrick Myer
Annabel White
Bruce Scott
Sue Middleton
Andrew McKenzie
Simon Crean
John Sharp
James Flintoft
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.