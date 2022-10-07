Farm Online

Georgie Somerset joins Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal board

October 7 2022 - 6:00am
Georgie Somerset has accepted an invitation to join the FRRR board.

The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) has appointed a new member to its board.

