Environment Protection Authority Victoria has developed a registration process for on-farm tyres being used as a silage clamp, following extensive consultations with farmers and industry organisations.
The registration process, developed in conjunction with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, replaced the need for a licence where more that 40 tonnes or 5000 equivalent passenger units (EPU) of tyres were stored on-farm for silage use.
The aim is to reduce the administrative burden for farmers using tyres to weigh down silage wrap.
The registration process will be free and simple to complete, with further guidance for farmers to follow.
"EPA committed last year to working with farmers in a consultative and inclusive way and we're very pleased with how EPA, Victorian Farmers Federation, Dairy Australia and DELWP worked to understand the issues and design a process that reduces administrative pressure while helping protect the environment," EPA CEO Lee Miezis.
Mr Miezis said farmers, like all Victorians, still had to adhere to the General Environmental Duties of the EP Act 2017 to prevent harm to the environment.
VFF president Emma Germano said the move to registration was welcomed after more than two years of consultation.
"This is a step in the right direction towards simplifying the process for farmers and avoiding costly and time-consuming red tape," Ms Germano said.
"It was an absolute headache for farmers to obtain a licence or face eye-watering fines.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing said the decision was good news for dairy farmers throughout Victoria.
"Farmers helped provide invaluable information that was used to design these new regulations," Mr Billing said.
"We believe this move will streamline compliance and remove the need for a licence.
Ms Germano said the decision to implement registrations would be implemented across Victoria in the new year.
"The VFF thanks DELWP and the EPA for the open and consultative process undertaken and looks forward to the new regulations being gazetted in the near future," she said.
"The VFF will continue working with all stakeholders to provide clear industry guidance to farmers prior to registration requirement being introduced on July 1, 2023."
In March last year, the EPA moved to reassure farmers they would not be faced with more red tape under the then proposed changes to legislation.
