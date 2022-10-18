Farm Online
EPA Victoria moves to registration system for tyres for silage clamps

Updated October 18 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 10:00pm
Victorian farmers will no long require a licence to store and use tyres as silage clamps. Picture by Carlene Dowie

Environment Protection Authority Victoria has developed a registration process for on-farm tyres being used as a silage clamp, following extensive consultations with farmers and industry organisations.

