Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

John Ciavarella scholarship recipient Amy Ferguson passionate about ag sustainability

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
November 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Ferguson is the recipient of the inaugural John Ciavarella scholarship, co-funded by the TMA and MacDon.

Amy Ferguson's passion for Australian agriculture is infectious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.