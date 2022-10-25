Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

DataFarming and Spiral Blue trial reduces the amount of satellite data transmitted

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
October 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DataFarming co-founder Tim Neale is part of a trial to reduce the amount of raw data being transmitted to Earth.

Two Australian companies have joined forces to massively reduce the amount of satellite information transmitted to Earth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.