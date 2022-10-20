Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Strong competition at Yacka auction for versatile country in the Mid North

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 20 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

There was strong competition at a public auction yesterday for two big paddocks in the Mid North.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.