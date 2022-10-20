There was strong competition at a public auction yesterday for two big paddocks in the Mid North.
Broughts sold for $2.8 million, or $5750 per acre at the Yacka Bowling Club auction.
Bidding began at $1.5 million and was strongly contested.
Ray White Rural South Australia offered Broughts across its 197 hectares (487acres).
Of the two main paddocks, 122ha of the undulating country was considered arable with productive clay loam soil types.
For the sale price, $9302 per acre was paid for the arable land used for growing cereals, legumes, oil seeds, hay and for grazing livestock.
The balance of the land is timbered and used for grazing.
Water is supplied by equipped bore with solar panel.
Reliable long term annual rainfall is estimated 425-450mm.
"The offering presents an ideal opportunity for a genuine mixed farming property with fertile cropping land and timbered hills grazing in a tightly held farming region," agents said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
