Said to have soils of gold, the Ridd's block near Stawell proved that at auction today.
One of the Wimmera's earliest farms sold today for $8550 an acre.
It had no home remaining, few improvements like shedding but the lure for bidders was that choice soil which is so in demand by neighbours.
Ridd's block at Wal Wal has that famous Grampians backdrop and the owner's family was one of the original settlers on the Wimmera plains near Minyip and acquired this property in 1957.
That family's legacy was valued at $7.37 million today.
MORE READING: Strong competition for two paddocks in the Mid North.
The block is held in four lots across 349 hectares (862 acres) north of Stawell and east of Horsham.
It was taken to an online auction by Ray White Rural's Max Brown today.
The property has access to the Stawell-Warracknabeal Road, Ridd Road and Dead Horse Lane.
Agents said the land was being offered to the market "due to generational change" and for the first time in 65 years.
The property comprises level heavy grey loam to sandy loam soils and has been leased to a local farmer in recent years.
This season it was fully planted to canola but is equally suited to wheat, barley, beans and oat cropping or can be used for sheep grazing.
The property has a piped water supply provided by GWM Water with a stock and domestic licence already connected to the property.
The six hectare triangular lot on the corner of the Stawell-Warracknabeal Road and Ridd Road is bordered by the Dunmunkle Creek to the east and comprises remnant native vegetation.
This lot was once the site of a farm dwelling that offers buyers the potential for an appealing homesite subject to council approval.
Just a few weeks ago land at Marnoo across 207ha (511 acres) sold to a local farm family for above $6600 an acre for a total sale price of about $3.5 million.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.